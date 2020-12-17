4 Chief Justices, Including Andhra’s, Transferred by SC Collegium

The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday, 16 December, recommended to the Centre the transfer of four Chief Justices of high courts, including Andhra Pradesh High Court's Chief Justice JK Maheshwari, against whom Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India.

Reddy had written a letter to CJI SA Bobde, claiming that Justice Maheshwari was being used to destabilise and topple the state’s democratically elected government.

In the SC collegium meeting that was held on 14 December, CJI Bobde recommended the transfer of Justice Maheshwari as Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court and Sikkim High Court Chief Justice AK Goswami to Andhra Pradesh HC.