13 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur
60 more are feared trapped under the debris after a landslide struck the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway.
As many as 13 people have been reported dead so far and 60 more are feared trapped under the debris after a landslide struck the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, 11 August, news agency ANI reported.
Remnants of a bus, which was suspected to be trapped under the rubble, have also been found, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) told ANI.
The landslide, which had occurred around 12:45 pm on Wednesday, had affected a stretch of 200 m of the highway, affecting several vehicles.
The ITBP, along with other rescue forces, had subsequently reached the site of the incident.
(With inputs from ANI)
