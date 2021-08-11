2 Dead, 10 Rescued After Landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur; Several Still Trapped
One truck, an HRTC bus, and a other few vehicles were reported to have been trapped under the debris.
At least two people have been found dead, and 10 others have been rescued after a landslide struck the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, 11 August.
Dozens are still feared to be trapped at the site. Taking to Twitter, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that the landslide occurred around 12.45 pm with one truck, an HRTC bus, and a few other vehicles reported to have been trapped under the rubble.
Among those rescued were the driver and conductor of the bus, who were trapped under the debris.
The Rescue
ITBP personnel of the 17th Battalion, 19th Battalion and the 43rd Battalion reached the site to carry out the search and rescue operations, ANI reported.
"Around 200 jawans of three battalions of ITBP are at the spot where the landslide happened. The teams are waiting for more than one hour for the shooting stones to stop. It is believed that around 40 people are trapped. The area is currently very dangerous," ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandy had told ANI earlier.
CM Thakur had said that along with the ITBP, the NDRF, CISF, and police teams were present at the spot. "Efforts are on but rubble is still dropping from the heights. As soon as it comes under control, rescue teams will get into action," he had told ANI.
PM Modi, Home Minister Shah Take Stock of Situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Thakur and assured all possible support, his office said.
Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Thakur and to the ITBP DG to take stock of the situation.
"Have spoken to CM Jairam Thakur and the ITBP DG regarding the landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur. The ITBP teams have begun the search and rescue operations. It is the priority of the ITBP and the local administration to help save lives and provide aid to the injured," he tweeted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.