2 Dead, 10 Rescued After Landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur; Several Still Trapped

At least two people have been found dead, and 10 others have been rescued after a landslide struck the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, 11 August.

Dozens are still feared to be trapped at the site. Taking to Twitter, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that the landslide occurred around 12.45 pm with one truck, an HRTC bus, and a few other vehicles reported to have been trapped under the rubble.

Among those rescued were the driver and conductor of the bus, who were trapped under the debris.