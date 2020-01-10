Can’t Suspend Internet Indefinitely: SC On J&K’s 158-Day Shutdown

In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court, on Friday, 10 January, observed that the access to internet cannot be suspended indefinitely.

A three-judge bench held that freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution includes the right to internet. Any restrictions on access to internet have to follow the principle of proportionality under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

The apex court, however, did not strike down any of the restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir, including the five-month internet shutdown. The bench, however, laid down the law on how such restrictions in the state are to be assessed and challenged.

Kashmir has been without internet for 158 days. Since the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into Union Territories, the valley has witnessed the longest recorded shutdown in a democracy.