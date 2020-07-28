Mian Abdul Qayoom’s Detention Won’t Be Extended Beyond 6 Aug: Govt

In the previous hearing, Mehta, representing the J&K administration, had sought 10 days to file a response in the matter. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Qayoom, had questioned if such a delay is permitted in a matter involving writ of habeas corpus.

The top court had noted that it is keen to know on what basis the Jammu & Kashmir administration would want to detain him in Tihar Jail in Delhi, as Qayoom's detention as per the order has already expired.

Dave had argued that Qayoom is 73 years old and has been in prison for close to a year, and due to his age he is susceptible to COVID-19. Mehta had argued that Qayoom's ideology is against national interest.

On 26 June, the apex court in an interim direction asked the Tihar jail authorities to provide summer clothing and daily essentials to Qayoom while in detention.