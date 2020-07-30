Saifuddin Soz Scales Wall, Tells Press Govt ‘Lied’ About Detention
Meanwhile J&K Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal tweeted saying there’s no question of lying to the Supreme Court.
Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Thursday, 30 July, denied Congress leader Saifuddin Soz’s allegations that he was still under house arrest, pointing out that Soz had been to Delhi twice.
“Mr. Saiffudin Soz former MP and Minister not under arrest or detention. He has been to Delhi twice – in October and December. Free to go wherever he likes with usual security drill. No question of lying to SC [sic].”Rohit Kansal
Earlier, Soz had told The Hindu that he had been to Delhi twice, but for medical purposes and with permission.
According to The Indian Express, the Supreme Court on Wednesday had disposed of his wife’s plea, in which she had claimed that he was illegally detained, after the government told the court that he had never been detained or put under house arrest.
“The government lied to the Supreme Court,” Soz had shouted from inside his house, according to The Hindu.
'I am Not a Free Man'
A video that surfaced on Thursday showed Saifuddin Soz scaling a wall of his Srinagar residence to inform the press that he is still “under house arrest without any formal orders.”
“Here, they are refusing to accept that I am a free person,” Soz said, speaking from behind barbed wires on top of the wall.
Meanwhile, the police personnel stationed at his residence continued warning him against doing so, and later, they forced him down. While Soz was being pulled down, he could be heard repeatedly asking the cops to keep their hands off him.
'Denied Permission Multiple Times’
“If I am a free man, then allow me to leave the premises. I am not a free man. These policemen are saying they have orders from the top.”Saifuddin Soz
The former Union minister also told The Hindu that he could not venture out without police permission.
“I did meet my ailing sister twice and visited Delhi for medical check-ups twice since 5 August 2019, but only after seeking formal permission from the police, that too in October and December.”Saifuddin Soz
Soz also reportedly stated that he was denied permission on multiple occasions.
‘Faith in Twin Constitutions of J&K and India’
The Congress, however, reportedly maintained that he had faith in the twin Constitutions of India and Jammu and Kashmir.
“Within the limits of these two Constitutions, the civil liberties suspended since 5 August last year should be restored.”
He also told The Hindu that Kashmir was the only place in India where expressing ideas was not permitted.
What J&K Admin Told SC
Soz expressed surprise over that fact that the Supreme Court allowed more than a month's time to the government even though his wife’s petition was habeas corpus. He also said that he was surprised at how SC accepted “what was told to it”.
“I am 80 years old. It left me frustrated.”
According to The Hindu, the J&K administration had told the apex court that Soz “is free and not under detention”.
Referring to Soz as a “categorised protectee”, the J&K administration said that “no restriction whatsoever has been placed on (his) movement”, reported The Indian Express.
The bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and MR Shah accepted the administration’s statement and disposed of the petition.
J&K Govt is Lying About My Father: Salman Anees Soz
Sharing an NDTV clip, Saifuddin’s son Salman Anees Soz asked the people to urge the Supreme Court to uphold the law.
“The J&K Govt called my mother’s habeas corpus petition seeking my father’s release “false” and “baseless”. This clip exposes the J&K government as lying to the Supreme Court. Please share this and ask the Supreme Court to uphold the law & Issue a contempt notice!”
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindu.)
