Why Omar & Mehbooba’s PSA Dossiers Make Pretty Strange Accusations

On 7 February, news broke that former Jammu & Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had been placed in preventive detention under the controversial Public Safety Act, or PSA, following six months of detention under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The move raised eyebrows as both had been detained since the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, and had not made any public statements or instigated any agitations at the time – but there was little serious outrage over it.

However, the detention of the leaders of the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party, who come from the pre-eminent political families in the region, has now become much more controversial, after the grounds for their detention under the PSA were made public in several news reports.