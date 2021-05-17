Delhi Has 3 Days of Vaccines Left for 18-44 Age Group: Sisodia
Sisodia said just 4 days worth of vaccines are left for the 45+ age group.
The pressure on hospitals has reduced after a drop in COVID cases in Delhi, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a press conference on Monday, 17 May.
Delhi on Monday reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, 10,918 recoveries and 340 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Criticising the Centre for its decision to export its vaccines, Sisodia raised the issue of supply shortage. He said the national capital wants to vaccinate each citizen, but supply is short because of India outsourcing its vaccines.
Quoting a letter from the Centre, Sisodia noted that Delhi will get 3,83,000 doses for the 45+ age group in May, but there will be no vaccines available for people aged 18 to 44.
Sisodia has written to the Centre with three demands – vaccines for those aged 18-44, transparency in allocation, clarity on vaccine distribution in the national capital in June and July.
He said if the first request is not met, the Delhi government will have to close all the centres for those aged 18-44-years.
The Delhi’s vaccination programme is going very effectively, including registrations and walk-ins as per Sisodia. Delhi, however, has only four days worth of vaccines for those above 45, whereas, those from the 18-44 group have only three days of vaccines.
The second request was made due to the shortage in vaccine production. Allocation for every age group, per state, government, and private practice should be transparently shared, the letter read. The Centre made a clear, open system for oxygen allocation, and Sisodia asked for the same in the allocation of vaccines as well.
According to Sisodia, if the third request is granted, Delhi can plan the vaccine management for June and July as well.
