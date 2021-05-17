Live
Spike of 2.81 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, Over 4000 Deaths
Catch all updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Monday, 17 May, reported 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases, 3,78,741 discharges, and 4,106 deaths on Sunday, as per Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stands at 2,49,65,463, while the death toll is at 2,74,390.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the lockdown imposed in Delhi has been extended for another week, till 24 May. The lockdown in Punjab too was extended till 31 May, CM Amarinder Singh said.
Snapshot
- The second consignment of Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Delhi CM Kejriwal has written to Dr Reddy’s for 67 Lakh Doses of Sputnik V
- The state of Haryana extended the existing lockdown till 24 May, health minister Anil Vij announced
