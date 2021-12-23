Protesting Farmers Place Several Demands Before Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Protesting farmers on Thursday, 23 December, met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to demand toll-free movement of their vehicles, among other demands.

The farmers also demanded farm loan waivers, withdrawing all FIRs lodged during the anti-farm laws protests and compensation for land acquired for highway projects.

Meanwhile, Channi assured the farmers that he would speak with the Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari.