Cannot Draw Arbitrary 'Lakshman Rekha': Chidambaram on Law Min's Sedition Remark
"He should read Article 13 of the Constitution," Chidambaram said, slamming Kiren Rijiju.
Reacting to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's 'Lakshman Rekha' remark on the Sedition Law, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday, 12 May stressed that the central minister had no authority to draw any "arbitrary Lakshman Rekha".
A day before, Rijiju had said that while the Centre respects the court and its independence, "there's a 'Lakshman Rekha' that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit."
This came after the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that "it would be appropriate to put the provision on abeyance" as the Centre re-examines the colonial-era law, adding that those already booked under Section 124A can approach the courts for bail.
The court also urged the central and state governments to refrain from registering any FIR invoking Section 124A.
What More Did Chidambaram Say?
Censuring the law minister, the Congress leader took to Twitter and stated,
"The Law Minister of India has no authority to draw any arbitrary Lakshman Rekha. He should read Article 13 of the Constitution. The Legislature cannot make a law, nor can a law be allowed to remain on the statute book, that violates the Fundamental Rights. The sedition law, in the view of many legal scholars, violates Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution."P Chidambaram
He added, "All the King’s horses and all the King’s men cannot save that law."
On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister had remarked, "We've made our positions very clear and also informed the court about intention of our PM. We respect the court and its independence. But there's a 'Lakshman Rekha' (line) that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.