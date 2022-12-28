Noida Police Arrests Woman Who Dragged Help From Elevator

A day after a purported video of a woman, identified as Shephali Kaul, dragging her house help from the elevator at a Noida high-rise surfaced online, the Noida police arrested Kaul on Wednesday, 28 December.

An FIR under sections 344 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (provoking or insulting someone) of the Indian Penal Code was filed on Tuesday at Noida phase 3 police station.

Vijay Gautam, SHO of Noida phase 3 police station told The Quint on Wednesday, "Kaul has been arrested. We will also add relevant sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act."

In the 40-second CCTV footage of the elevator of Noida's Cleo County, Kaul can be seen dragging her help, Anita, out of the lift. Anita's father had alleged on Tuesday that "Kaul had kept his daughter captive"