Another Incident of Noida Rage: Woman Drags, Pulls Help in Cleo County Society

India Today reported the Phase 3 police station incharge as saying, “As per the agreement, Anita was employed to work for the Noida resident 24X7. A case has been registered on the basis of the victim's complaint. Her medical exam is being done and soon the accused will be arrested.”

India Today reported that Anita, while speaking to the police, said that she was confined against her will by her employer and was assaulted. She has been sent for medical examination.

On the other hand, Kaul has allegedly told the police that Anita had mixed sleeping pills in their food and was caught while she was trying to run away. She also alleged that Anita had stolen jewellery from her home

Kaul added that she had an agreement of six months with Anita and her father had already been paid Rs 50,000 for her work, according to a report by India Today.