Nikki Haley Calls for a Formal Alliance Between US and India

The same, they said, can be applied to China's southern flank. It suggested that a US-India Alliance may be successful in pausing China's aggressive movements in the Asian region.

"A US-India alliance would also give us an edge over China. Like the United States, India recognises that China is a rapidly growing threat. Not only is it attempting to capitalise on our withdrawal from Afghanistan, which goes against both the United States and India's interests, China is also pressuring India on its own borders," Haley and Waltz said.

In the article, the two Republicans maintained that China's aggressive policies towards Indian borders are not by accident but part of the broader plan. They suggested that China was colluding with India's "longtime foe - Pakistan" and that would be a threat to both India and USA.