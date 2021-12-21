Government Bans 20 YouTube Channels, 2 Websites for 'Anti-India' Content

In a first, the Union government pulled down a total of 20 YouTube channels and two websites on Monday, 21 December, after invoking emergency powers under the intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code in the new Information Technology (IT) Act, as per a news report in the Economic Times.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had conducted an inquiry into the matter. "This is for the first time that the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021 have been cited to ban anti-India propaganda websites," a senior official was quoted as saying in the Economics Times report.

The flagged YouTube channels were allegedly running anti-India content from Pakistan. Officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the flagged YouTube channels were running ‘anti-India’ content with the assistance of Inter-Services Intelligence.