Government Bans 20 YouTube Channels, 2 Websites for 'Anti-India' Content
The Union government took down the channels after invoking emergency powers under the new IT Act.
In a first, the Union government pulled down a total of 20 YouTube channels and two websites on Monday, 21 December, after invoking emergency powers under the intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code in the new Information Technology (IT) Act, as per a news report in the Economic Times.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had conducted an inquiry into the matter. "This is for the first time that the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021 have been cited to ban anti-India propaganda websites," a senior official was quoted as saying in the Economics Times report.
The flagged YouTube channels were allegedly running anti-India content from Pakistan. Officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the flagged YouTube channels were running ‘anti-India’ content with the assistance of Inter-Services Intelligence.
A YouTube channel named ‘Naya Pakistan,’ with over 2 million subscribers was streaming ‘false news’ on farmers' protest in India, Article 370, and the Ayodhya case. According to government officials, the channel had a viewership of over 500 million. Other channels that were taken down include The Naked Truth, Junaid Halim Official, and 48 News.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra directed YouTube and the Department of Telecom to ban the content as it infringes upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, according to the report.
In February this year, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad had announced drastic changes in the new legal rules for social media companies and a code of ethics for OTT (over the top) streaming platforms as well as digital news media.
