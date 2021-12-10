YouTuber Arrested for ‘TN Turning Into Kashmir’ Comment After Chopper Crash

He also claimed that “it is possible for any kind of plot to be hatched here.” Maridhas’s tweet came a day after the IAF chopper crashed in Coonoor, killing CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others. The tweet has now been deleted, but not before it was noticed by users and screenshots were circulated on social media.

In another tweet, Maridhas claimed that DMK is the “best choice for separatist forces” and that “many DMK supporters were seen mocking the death of an army commander in an accident.” This tweet was still accessible, at the time of writing.

Madurai police confirmed to TNM that Maridhas has been booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505(2) (making statements with intent to cause public mischief, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code. It is to be noted that neither the Defence Forces nor the government has hinted at any foul play, a tri-services inquiry has been launched to investigate the crash.

His controversial tweets came a day after an Indian Air Force Mi-17VH helicopter crashed and went up in flames, killing 63-year-old Chief of Defence Staff Rawat who was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington to address faculty and student officers, his wife Madhulika and 11 others.