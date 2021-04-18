‘Kashmir Belongs to Us,’ Woman Cop in Viral Clip Booked Under UAPA

In its statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said Saima “captured a video through her personal phone and forwarded it on social media platforms with the aim of disrupting the search.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the woman SPO was on the police radar. “She is a suspected shelter point of an active Hizb-ul-Mujahidin militant namely Aslam Dar, and the woman has been on the police radar as a suspected over ground worker (OGW), thus was subjected to search,” the 17 April statement noted.

In the 3.57-minute-long video, the SPO is heard venting her anger on security forces for laying cordon around their village “on a daily basis”. As the verbal confrontation heats up, she accuses forces of disrupting their fast in the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

“Kashmir belongs to us. You come from outside to drive us out of our homes. Do whatever you want to do, I am not afraid of you,” she screams.