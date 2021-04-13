How Indian Forces in J&K are ‘Wiping Out’ Al Qaeda-Linked Group

“They suddenly crop up and join militant ranks, and we have information that one unknown militant of this cadre is still active.”

On 24 May 2019, Musa was killed in an encounter at Dardsara village of south Kashmir’s Tral area, some 40 kms from Srinagar.

Before Musa was killed, he was named the head of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind for the Valley in May 2017. This was after he quit the Hizbul. Before he could quit his association with Hizb, however, Musa, in a video message, threatened to behead Kashmiri separatist leaders of the Hurriyat Conference for calling Kashmir a ‘political dispute’ instead of a ‘religious struggle’ to establish an Islamic state.