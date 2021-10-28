Did the Pandemic Further Silence Child Victims of Crimes? Activists Say it Did

A 62-year-old man, who had molested a child was released on bail by a city court in Mumbai, in April on the grounds that seniors had weak immune systems and were vulnerable to the pandemic. Yet another accused in a POSCO case was granted bail by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court in June 2020 because the law enforcement agencies failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated 90 days, citing pandemic constraints. The Bombay High court eventually passed an order in September 2020 that POSCO accused are not entitled to emergency parole.

In some cases, the bail hearings, served to re-traumatise the victims says Srivastava, who recalls the case of a gang rape victim who was called to court each time one of the accused filed a separate bail petition, in the middle of the pandemic.

The digital divide also impeded access to legal and counselling services. “Counselling child crime victims was a tough proposition even pre-pandemic, when it was done face to face. Doing it on the phone, when the children also had to attend online classes and had limited data plans, was a major challenge. As it is, it is very difficult for child victims to trust and open up to the counselor,” informed Srivastava.

In another case, child protection workers found it difficult to contact a pregnant 15-year-old rape victim, who had been kept in a government home, because the home was under quarantine.