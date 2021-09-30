Rescued Child Bride Fights Fate & Parents' Apathy, Says 'Want to Help Others'

(Names of children and family members have been changed to protect their identity.)

Shikha is number four out of the five daughters of sugarcane cutters Ramesh and Sudha in Ambajogai, a small city in Maharashtra's Marathwada region. Child marriage runs as a tradition in the family. Her three elder sisters were married at the age of 11, 13, and 12, respectively.

But Shikha did not expect that the 'big day' for her will come during the COVID-19 pandemic, that too only at the age of 12. And when the day finally arrived, she tried her best to resist, even ran away from her home. But to no avail.