Air India Case: Shankar Mishra Shifts Blame, Says Complainant 'Urinated On Seat'
Mishra is currently on a 14-day judicial remand, after Delhi court rejected the police request for custody.
Accused of urinating on a woman on an Air India flight in November, 34-year-old Shankar Mishra on Friday, 13 January, victim blamed by alleging that his co-passenger urinated on herself.
What was said: Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mishra, alleged that the elderly woman has a "medical condition."
“I’m not the accused. There must be someone else. She herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate. It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the the urine could not reach to seat’s front area. Also, the passanger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain."Ramesh Gupta to court, reported in The Indian Express
The case so far: Mishra is currently on a 14-day judicial remand, after Delhi court rejected the police request for custody. On Wednesday, 11 January, Mishra's request for bail was rejected with the judge noting that accusations against him were "disgusting and repulsive."
The allegations: Mishra had allegedly urinated on the 70-year-old woman, while being under the influence of alcohol, on board an Air India flight in November.
Mishra was arrested in Bengaluru by the Delhi Police late on Friday night, 6 January.
The incident came under the spotlight after the complainant’s letter to the Tata Group was made public.
