Forget HRA, Home Loan Exemptions If You Opt For New Tax Regime
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, 1 February proposed to bring a new personal income tax regime, where income tax rates will be reduced but several exemptions will be removed.
Those opting for the new tax regime will have to forego 70 out of 100 exemptions currently enjoyed by taxpayers. As per the budget document, one will have to forego key exemptions such as health insurance, HRA, LTA, home loan interest.
Following is the list of exemptions:
People or HUFs will not be entitled to the following deductions if they opt for the new taxation regime:
- Leave travel concession as contained in clause (5) of section 10;
- House rent allowance as contained in clause (13A) of section 10;
- Standard deduction, deduction for entertainment allowance and employment/professional tax as contained in section 16;
- Interest under Section 24 in respect of self-occupied or vacant property referred to in sub-section (2) of section 23. (Loss under the head income from house property for rented house shall not be allowed to be set off under any other head and would be allowed to be carried forward as per extant law);
- Deduction under Section 35AD or section 35CCC;
- Any deduction under chapter VIA (such as section 80C, 80CCC, 80CCD, 80D, 80DD, 80DDB, 80E, 80EE, 80EEA, 80EEB, 80G, 80GG, 80GGA, 80GGC, 80IA, 80-IAB, 80-IAC, 80-IB, 80-IBA, etc).
However, deduction under sub-section (2) of section 80CCD (employer contribution on account of employee in notified pension scheme) and section 80JJAA (for new employment) is claimable.
The new tax regime will be optional and the taxpayers will be given the choice to either remain in the old regime with exemptions and deductions or opt for the new reduced tax rate without those exemptions, she said in the Lok Sabha while unveiling the Budget 2020-21.
