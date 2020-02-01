Forget HRA, Home Loan Exemptions If You Opt For New Tax Regime

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, 1 February proposed to bring a new personal income tax regime, where income tax rates will be reduced but several exemptions will be removed.

Those opting for the new tax regime will have to forego 70 out of 100 exemptions currently enjoyed by taxpayers. As per the budget document, one will have to forego key exemptions such as health insurance, HRA, LTA, home loan interest.