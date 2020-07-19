Water Conservation & COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘Waterman’ of India Speaks

The people in Gopalpura were facing a severe water shortage, more than other villages in Alwar. The land was completely barren and desolate. I told him that I knew nothing about water conservation. He said, “I will teach you.” Now, you know how we are as youngsters—we ask a lot of questions.

So, I asked him, “If you can teach me, why don’t you do it yourself?” With tearful eyes, he said, “We used to do it ourselves, but ever since elections have started in the village, the villagers have divided themselves according to parties. They don’t work together any more, nor do they think about a common future. But you don’t belong to any one side. You are for all.” I understood what he was saying. Though he was not educated, he was wise. I started working on water conservation.

My entire training on water took all of two days. Mangu kaka took me to 25 dry wells in the village, and made me climb down 80 to 150 feet, to see the belly of the earth. I looked at the different types of fractures in the wells, and understood how we can save water from being stolen by the sun.