Wondered how water, sanitation and hygiene will look like in the post coronavirus world? Or how the governments are expected to address such issues?The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#Charcha2020' - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world. Registration link for this panel event can be found below.WaterAid will host a series of sessions during '#Charcha2020', seeking answers to these questions.The sessions aim to explore the critical role of civil society in addressing water woes, the critical gaps over sanitation and hygiene among urban poor, among others.The session on 'Serving the most needy- equitable and inclusive WASH services in urban areas' will be hosted at 10 am on 15 May, with panelists like Safai Karmachari Andolan Bezwada Wilson, Centre for Advocacy and Research's Akhila Shivadas.Another important session is 'Hygiene behavior change among communities' is being hosted at 3:00 pm on 15 May, with panelists including Sujoy Mazumdar andShalini Prasad from UNICEF and Tata Trust's Lara Gulia.Here are the day wise sessions list for the WASH panel:How would the post-covid situation of water, sanitation and hygiene look like? – 14 May, 2020 at 3:00 pmWASH in Health Care Facilities – How to ensure necessary changes and sustain them? 14 May, 2020 at 5:00 pmServing the most needy- equitable and inclusive WASH services in urban areas – 15 May, 2020 at 10:00 amHygiene behaviour change in communities – 15 May, 2020 at 3:00 pmContent & Campaigns: Media & Communications on WASH in post-covid era – 15 May, 2020 at 4:30 pmForum of civil society leaders in the WASH Sector- how to strengthen WASH during and after the pandemic? – 16 May, 2020 at 11:00 amYou can register for the sessions here.