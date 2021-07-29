Bengaluru Airport Succeeds in Replenishing More Water Than It Consumes

A press release issued by the airport authorities said that there were 315 rainwater recharge pits in the airport premises to collect rainwater. Rainwater on the roof is also collected and stored in rainwater harvesting sumps. This water is then reused for irrigation and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning in the airport.

“This is a significant milestone for us at BIAL. On World Nature Conservation Day, we are proud to announce that our water stewardship has created a sustainable future for the region by achieving water positivity. We accomplished this by consuming water responsibly, reusing, recycling and replenishing water bodies. At BIAL, our holistic sustainability efforts are not just focused on the airport, but also on the community at large. We hope our actions will inspire others in the region to follow," said Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bengaluru International Airport. Water positivity is when an establishment collects and replenishes more water than they are actually using.