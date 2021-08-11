Displacement Explained: How Many Climate Refugees Does India Have?

Often, as is reflected in the IDMC data, displaced populations migrate within their countries, in which case they are referred to as 'internally displaced" and are protected under domestic laws.

However, the absence of a uniform policy for internally displaced persons also lends itself to the broader ignorance towards the movement induced by climate change.

This is muddled even further when people migrate to new lands and cross borders, often to nations that are devoid of frameworks for the rehabilitation and protection of climate refugees.

Presently, the enormity of internal displacements suggests that climate-driven movement will only worsen as the world grapples with an escalating climate emergency.

The UN Global Compact on Migration (2018) provides a blueprint for people affected by the climate crisis aiding in "more predictable and equitable responsibility-sharing, recognizing that a sustainable solution to refugee situations cannot be achieved without international cooperation", however, this too in non-binding.