XAT Admit Card 2024 Declared Today on 27 December; Download From xatonline.in

The Xavier School of Management has officially released the XAT admit card 2024 today, Wednesday, 27 December 2023. Candidates who registered for the exam and are patiently waiting to download the admit card must visit the official website - xatonline.in. One must stay alert to download the XAT 2024 admit card on time. All the latest announcements will be stated online for you to go through them. The admit cards are declared on the official website recently.
The XAT admit card 2024 date was announced earlier. The exam date, time, and other important details are available on the website - xatonline.in. You should go through the personal details and exam date mentioned on the XAT 2024 admit card carefully. The admit card is an important document that all concerned candidates should carry on the exam date.
Students are requested to keep their login credentials handy while downloading the XAT admit card. No candidate will be allowed to download the admit card without providing the registered details so keep them ready.
XAT Admit Card 2024: Exam Date and Details
The XAT admit card 2024 link is activated now by the exam-conducting body. Candidates will not be allowed to sit for the XAT 2024 exam without the admit card.
The examination is scheduled to take place on 7 January. XLRI is expected to make changes in the exam timings so stay alert to know the exact time. The latest details will be available on the website for concerned students.
The admission exam will go on for three hours and thirty minutes. The exam will take place from 2 pm to 5:30 pm instead of 9:30 am to 12:40 pm.
To know all the latest details and updates about the XAT exam, you must check the latest announcements online. Please stay alert to download the XAT admit card from the site.
XAT 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the XAT 2024 admit card online:
Go to the official website - xatonline.in.
Tap on XAT admit card 2024 link on the homepage.
A new page will display on your screen where you have to enter your XAT registered details.
The admit card will open on your screen once you enter the details.
Download the XAT admit card and save a hard copy.
