CLAT 2024 Result Declared: Download From consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) officially declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) result 2024 on Sunday, 10 December 2023, for interested candidates. It is important to note that the CLAT 2024 result can be downloaded from the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Both, CLAT UG and CLAT PG 2024 applicants can go through their scores now. One should check the scores and personal details printed on the result carefully after downloading it online to see if there are any mistakes.

