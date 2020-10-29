JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar’s Stormy Tenure Amid Unrest, Controversies

When Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar’s appointment as JNU VC at the end of January 2016 was announced, it raised several eyebrows. As a professor of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi, Kumar was one of four candidates on the shortlist sent to then President Pranab Mukherjee, for consideration to succeed Professor Sudhir Kumar Sopory to the post.

The HRD Ministry (now Ministry of Education), which had sent the shortlist to the President, had actually suggested that Kumar would not be a good fit for the post, and recommended the appointment of reputed scientist Padma Shri VS Chauhan.