UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 Released: How To Download From upsc.gov.in; Details

UPSC ESE 2023: Read the steps to download the final result from upsc.gov.in here and know your scores.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 recently for interested candidates. Everyone should note that the UPSC ESE 2023 result link is activated on the official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned on the result after downloading it from the website. The ones who appeared for the Engineering Services Examination 2023 were patiently waiting for the results to be released so they could check their marks.

The UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 link is activated on the homepage of the official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination on the scheduled dates are requested to go through their scores soon. It is important to know whether you have qualified for the UPSC ESE 2023. All the important announcements are mentioned on the website.

The result is declared in a PDF format so that it is easier for concerned candidates to check and download. You should save a copy of the result for your use.

UPSC ESE 2023: Important Updates

According to the latest official details, the UPSC ESE 2023 written examination was held in June and the interviews for the Personality Test were conducted in September-November.

Candidates who qualified for both phases have been recommended for appointment to different services/posts in the concerned Ministries or Departments. It is important to note that approximately 401 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Out of this, 178 candidates have been recommended for civil engineering, 46 have been selected for mechanical engineering, 64 for electrical engineering, and 113 candidates for electronics and telecommunication engineering. To know more, you must take a look at the details of the result.

Candidates are advised to check their name, roll number, and marks mentioned on the UPSC ESE result carefully after downloading it online. Contact the commission in case of any problems or questions.

UPSC ESE 2023 Final Result: How To Download

Let's take a look at the simple steps you should know to download the UPSC ESE 2023 final result:

  • Visit the site - upsc.gov.in.

  • Tap on the active link that states "UPSC ESE Final Result 2023" on the homepage.

  • A new PDF will display on your screen where you can check your marks.

  • Click on the download option to save a soft copy of the final result.

  • You can also save a printout of the result.

Topics:  UPSC   UPSC Results 

