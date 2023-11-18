RPSC RAS 2021 Final Result Declared on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; How To Download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has officially declared the RPSC RAS 2021 final results recently for concerned candidates. The ones who appeared for the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2021 on the scheduled dates can check the result on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. It is important to download a copy of the result so that you can go through the scores whenever you want. The latest announcements by the commission are available online for candidates.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the RPSC RAS result 2021 to be released so they could check their scores and see if they qualified for the exam. Now, they can finally download the result from the website –rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. To know all the latest details and announcements, you should go through the notifications on the home page of the site.
The final result is updated on the website so that it is easier for candidates to download it. It is available in a PDF format and you have to go through the details printed on it carefully.
RPSC RAS 2021: Important Announcements
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the RPSC RAS 2021 final stage interview was held by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission from 6 November to 17 November. The interview was held at various centres across the state.
The ones who qualified for the written examination were allowed to appear for the interview. Now, the candidates on the RPSC RAS 2021 final result will be recommended in order of merit to the Government for appointment.
One should go through the names on the list carefully and see if they have been selected for the next process.
You can contact the RPSC officials in case of any problems or queries. They will answer your questions. You can also go through the announcements about the results on the official site.
RPSC RAS Result 2021: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the RPSC RAS result 2021 online:
Go to the official website of the RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the option that says "RPSC RAS 2021 Final Result" link on the homepage.
A new PDF will open on your screen and you should check the roll numbers mentioned on it.
Download the result PDF from the site.
Take a printout for your reference.
