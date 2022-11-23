UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round Merit List Declared; How to Download

The Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has officially released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list on Tuesday, 22 November for all candidates. Interested candidates can check the UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list on the official website. The website that one should visit to know all the latest details about UP NEET PG counselling 2022 is upneet.gov.in. It is important to stay updated.

