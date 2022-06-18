UP Board 10th Result 2022 Declared: Check UPMSP Website, Latest Details
UP Board 10th Results 2022: Keep your board exam roll number handy to download the UPMSP Classes 10 result.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has formally declared the UP Board 10th Result 2022 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website of the UPMSP – results.upmsp.edu.in.
They can also find the UP Board 10th Result 2022 on another website – upresults.nic.in.
It is important to note that the results declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) can only be checked and downloaded online.
UP Board 10th Result 2022: Important Details
The Uttar Pradesh Board conducted the Class 10 final exams from 24 March 2022 to 13 April 2022. The board exams for Class 12 were conducted from 24 March 2022 to 13 April 2022, as per the schedule.
It is to be noted that around 51,92,689 students had registered for the UP Board Classes 10,12 final exams 2022. Out of these, approximately 47,75,749 students appeared for the UP board examinations.
The UP board exams were conducted on a 30 percent reduced syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12. However, few questions were asked from the deleted portions, for which students will receive bonus marks.
UPMSP 10th Result 2022: How To Check UP Board Result
Let's take a look at the steps that the candidates need to follow to download the UPMSP 10th Result 2022 online:
Visit either of the official websites – results.upmsp.edu.in. or upresults.nic.in.
Click on the activated link that reads, 'UP Board 10th Result 2022' on the homepage.
Enter your board exam roll number and other required details to log in.
Verify the information and click on submit.
The UP Board 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the website and click on the print option.
Keep the hard copy with you.
