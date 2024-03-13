BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Expected By End Of March; 10th Results a Week Later

After the evaluation work of Inter final exam answer sheets is completed, the board will issue a notification on its social media pages and will confirm the date and time for Inter results. The names of the board exam toppers, their pass percentage, and other details will be shared through a press conference that will be held at the board's head office. After that, the result link will be activated on the official board website. The Class 12th final exams ended on February 12 and therefore, results are expected to be released by the end of March.

The result generation time of BSEB has changed dramatically since 2018. In 2018, BSEB conducted the Class 12 exams from 6 to 16 February, but the results were declared months later on 6 June. However, the Board officials started making changes to improve the timeline of board exams.

The Board implemented 50 percent objective-type questions in the inter-exams. In practical papers, of the total 100 marks, 30 marks were for practical exams and 70 marks for theory exams. Out of the 70 marks theory paper, 50 percent of the total, which is, 35 marks questions were asked as MCQs while rest 35 marks were subjective theory questions. Due to the new changes, the timeline has improved and results are declared in less than 50 days.