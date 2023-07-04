UP Board Class 10, 12 Scrutiny Results 2023 To Release Soon; Know Latest Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is getting ready to announce the UP Board Class 10, 12 scrutiny results 2023 soon. As per the latest details, the UP Board scrutiny results will be declared on 6 July, for all interested candidates. It is important to note that UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla announced the result date via a post on his official Twitter handle for those who wanted to know. One should know the latest updates online.

All concerned candidates should note that the UP Board Class 10, 12 scrutiny results 2023 will be released on the official website – upmsp.edu.in – on the scheduled date. One can check and download their respective UP Board scrutiny result from the website as soon as the link is activated by the board. Candidates are requested to stay alert and updated.