ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 Releasing Today: Steps To Download Here

IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 Releasing Today: Steps To Download Here

IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 will be out today on the website, iiseradmission.in.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 Releasing Today: Steps To Download Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

IISER Aptitude Test 2023 Result: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test results will be out today on Monday, 3 July 2023 on the official website, iiseradmission.in.

Once released, candidates who appeared in the IISER Aptitude Test 2023 can download and check their results by following the below mentioned steps.

After the declaration of the result, candidates will be able to upload the documents and freeze IISER preferences from 4 July till 7 July 2023.

This year the IISER Aptitude Test was conducted by the concerned authorities on 17 June for candidates who wish to take admission into five year duel degree programme in Science.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Download and Check IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023

  • Go to the official website, iiseradmission.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for IISER Aptitude Test 2023.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  IISER Aptitude Test 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×