UP Board Result 2023 Today at 1:30 PM: Check 10th,12th Result Online & Via SMS

UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP is all set to release the UP Board result for class 10th and 12th today, 25 April 2023. This year over 50 lakh candidates appeared for the UP Board exams 2023 and the wait for the result will end today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will organize a press conference at 1.30 PM today to announce the results.
The education minister of Uttar Pradesh is expected to announce the UPMSP result 2023 for classes 10 and 12 in the press conference today. After the release of the results, the UP Board results 2023 will be available on the official websites of UPMSP and students will have access to the results after logging in to the site.
Check below the websites where you can download the UPMSP result 2023 and steps to download UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 via SMS and online.
UP Board Result 2023: Websites to Check Result
upresults.nic.in
upmsp.edu.in
upmspresults.up.nic.in
results.nic.in
UP Board Class 10th Result 2023 Via SMS
Type UP10ROLL NUMBER
Send it to 56263.
The student will receive an SMS for UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10 board result on their mobile number.
UP Board Class 12th Result 2023 Via SMS
Type UP12ROLL NUMBER
Then send it to 56263.
The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam result will be sent on their mobile number by an SMS.
Around 50 lakh students registered for the UP board examination. The UPMSP had conducted class 12th exams from 16 February to 4 March. UP Board 10th exams were conducted from 16 February to 3 March. Students can use their UPMSP roll number and date of birth to login and check the UP Board Results 2023.
How to Check UP Board Result 2023 For Classes 10th, 12th Online?
Visit the official website of the UP Board at upresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on "UP Board annual result 2023"
Enter your UP board roll number and click on submit
UP Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
You can check and download the UP Board results
Take a printout for future use.
