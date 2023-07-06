UP Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results 2023 Today: How to Download; Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is getting ready to release the scrutiny results of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 today, Thursday, 6 July. All concerned candidates should note that the UP board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2023 will be announced on the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who submitted their board exam results for scrutiny are requested to stay alert so they can check their final scores, once released. Everyone should remain updated today.
As per the latest details, the UP board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2023 will be available soon on the official website for students. You have to go to the website - upmsp.edu.in to check and download the scorecards. It is important to note that the UPMSP official announced the result date earlier for all interested candidates waiting for it.
Candidates will receive official notification via the website as soon as the UP board 10th, 12th scrutiny results are declared by the officials. One should keep updating the website for the latest announcements on Thursday.
UP Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results 2023: Details
As per the latest official details, the UP board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2023 are scheduled to be released for approximately 24,557 candidates online. Everyone can download their respective results after going through the scores.
Out of the total students who submitted their results for scrutiny, 3903 candidates belong to Class 10 and 20654 candidates belong to Class 12. Candidates should check the details on the UP Board scrutiny results and then download them.
Everyone is requested to keep their login credentials ready so they can download their respective scorecards as soon as possible.
Any changes in the result date or timings will also be announced by the officials on the website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to note them.
UP Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results 2023: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the UP board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2023 online:
Go to the official website of the board - upmsp.edu.in.
Click on the Class 10 scrutiny result or Class 12 scrutiny result link.
Enter the asked credentials in the given space to log in to your registered account.
Your UPMSP scrutiny result will appear on the screen.
Check your scores mentioned on the result and click on download.
Save a copy of the result for future use.
