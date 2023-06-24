JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

ADVERTISEMENT
Saima Andrabi
Updated
Education
1 min read
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Result 2023 today on Saturday, 24 June on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared in the JEE Advanced AAT Exam 2023 can download their scorecards from the aforementioned website by using their personal login details like application number and date of birth.

The online application process for JEE AAT started from 18 June and ended on 19 June. The JEE AAT (Architecture Aptitude Test) 2023 was held by the concerned officials on 19 June.

Now that the AAT 2023 result has been announced, candidates can start filling the AAT-specific choices starting today on 24 June.

How To Download the JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for AAT 2023 result link.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

You can also click on the JEE AAT Result link here to check your scores.

