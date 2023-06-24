JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Result 2023 today on Saturday, 24 June on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared in the JEE Advanced AAT Exam 2023 can download their scorecards from the aforementioned website by using their personal login details like application number and date of birth.

The online application process for JEE AAT started from 18 June and ended on 19 June. The JEE AAT (Architecture Aptitude Test) 2023 was held by the concerned officials on 19 June.

Now that the AAT 2023 result has been announced, candidates can start filling the AAT-specific choices starting today on 24 June.