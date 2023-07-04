MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023 Declared; Check Steps To Download Here

ADVERTISEMENT
Check the website, cut off, and steps to download the MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
2 min read
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the MP TET Varg2 Result 2023 today, 4 July 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The candidates will have to enter their roll numbers to get access to the results. The exam tests the candidate's knowledge in subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Language.

The MP TET Varg 2 is a qualifying examination for individuals aspiring to teach in Classes 10th and 12th. The cut-off marks for the MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023 will be announced soon and it will differ as per the category.
The MP TET Varg 2 examination was conducted on May 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, and 19 this year. This exam is conducted to recruit teachers for primary and upper primary schools in Madhya Pradesh.

Around 4,50,000, had applied for the MP TET Varg 2 and the examination was conducted in two shifts- the morning shift began at 10:00 AM and the afternoon shift began at 2:00 PM. The result will remain valid for three years to be appointed as teachers in the state's educational institutions.

How to Download MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board at https://esb.mp.gov.in/.

  2. On the homepage, look for the "Results" or "MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023" section.

  3. Click on the relevant link to access the result page.

  4. Enter your roll number and other required details.

  5. Submit the information and the MP TET Varg2 result will be displayed on the screen.

  6. You can take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

