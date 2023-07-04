MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023 Declared; Check Steps To Download Here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the MP TET Varg2 Result 2023 today, 4 July 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The candidates will have to enter their roll numbers to get access to the results. The exam tests the candidate's knowledge in subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Language.

The MP TET Varg 2 is a qualifying examination for individuals aspiring to teach in Classes 10th and 12th. The cut-off marks for the MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023 will be announced soon and it will differ as per the category.

The MP TET Varg 2 examination was conducted on May 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, and 19 this year. This exam is conducted to recruit teachers for primary and upper primary schools in Madhya Pradesh.