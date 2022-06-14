UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: UPMSP Result Date & How to Check on Website

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board class 10th (high school) and 12th result soon. However, the exact date of declaration of result is yet to be announced by the board.

As per some previous reports, the result is scheduled to release by Wednesday, 15 June 2022. Moreover, as per a recent report by Careers360, citing an official from UP Board, the result can be released by 18 June 2022.

After the declaration of the results, candidates will be able to check UP Board result online on the official websites of UPMSP: upmsp.edu.in. It will also be hosted online on upresults.nic.in.