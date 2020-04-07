‘Unlocking’ Lockdown: A Day in the Life of Three School Students

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Akreeti Chetia, Vanshaj Gour and V Aryachet have been waking up every morning, getting ready for classes and doing everything they do before heading to school on a normal day. Except, their school, like that of many others, has shifted online. In this video blog, three students show us what their school life entails under lockdown.

Akreeti, a Class 9 student at Noida’s Genesis International School, says that although she feels extremely sleepy upon waking up, she makes sure to take a bath and sit for her online classes on time, lest she is marked late and gets a letter of concern from her teacher.