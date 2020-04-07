‘Unlocking’ Lockdown: A Day in the Life of Three School Students
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Akreeti Chetia, Vanshaj Gour and V Aryachet have been waking up every morning, getting ready for classes and doing everything they do before heading to school on a normal day. Except, their school, like that of many others, has shifted online. In this video blog, three students show us what their school life entails under lockdown.
Akreeti, a Class 9 student at Noida’s Genesis International School, says that although she feels extremely sleepy upon waking up, she makes sure to take a bath and sit for her online classes on time, lest she is marked late and gets a letter of concern from her teacher.
While Akreeti follows this routine, her classmate Vanshaj wakes up and prepares his bed, which he shares with his younger brother.
Aryachet, too, finishes his glass of milk as he heads to his room for the online classes.
The Class 10 student at The Shriram Millennium School, Noida, however, quips that in ordinary circumstances, he would already be in school by now and would be talking to his friends. “Now that we are all at home, we don’t get that opportunity,” he adds.
Loading...
In Between & After Classes
After the first two classes, held over video-conferencing app Zoom, Akreeti points out how the Arts teacher, in a bid to explain over the online medium, had overshot the class by 10 minutes. When students realised it, they were already late for the next class.
“We took over 25 minutes for the class. So, he (a classmate) basically said that and then we were like... we are going to have to do one thing – look at the time more often, so that we don't miss out on our next class. Otherwise, we could get punished even though technically, it wouldn't be our fault,” she says.
Meanwhile, Vanshaj, having already finished his Chemistry and Math classes, video calls friends during a five-minute break before the next one.
At about noon, all three, now done with their online classes, proceed to have lunch. Vanshaj has a small game of football with his father, plays Pub-G with friends and even manages to squeeze in time for video call with officials of F1 in Schools, for an international STEM competition.
Akreeti plays some piano, cooks noodles and even does some laundry with her sister. Aryachet goes about sanitizing the house after finishing lunch.
After this, all three get back to their study tables and start with the homework.
Thought of the Day, Night Maybe?
Finally, after a tiring day involving classes, games, chores, and homework, all three go to bed, but not without a message.
While Aryachet appreciates the efforts being made by teachers and seeks to draw our attention to other students who may not have the socio-economic prowess to access online classes, Akreeti talks about the doctors, nurses, and policemen who are out there, endangering their lives to save ours.
Vanshaj urges people to stay indoors and remain alert. “For the first time, you have to do nothing and sit at home to save the world. You have to just be home and Netflix,” he says.
