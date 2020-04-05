Schools Claim MHRD Asks for Count of Students Lighting Diyas Today

The HRD ministry sent in a circular addressing the UGC, NCERT, AICTE, NTA and KV, along with certain private schools. It elaborates on three points;

1. Arogya Setu app

2. General measures to enhance body's natural defence system

3. Lighting candles at 9pm on 5 April, for nine minutes

In addition to iOS and Android links to download the app, the protocol for immunity boosting (general measures) too was enclosed along with the circular, and available online.

Nowhere in the circular – in which Amit Khare, secretary at the HRD ministry, is the undersigned – or the enclosed attachment has it been mentioned that any of this is compulsory.

Yet, many feel that the form issued by the Education Directorate all but makes it so.