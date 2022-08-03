UPSC CSE Mains Exam Date 2022 Released: Check Civil Service Schedule Here
UPSC CSE Mains exam 2022 will be held soon. The commission has released the full schedule. Check it here.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains 2022 schedule has been released. As per the schedule, the UPSC Civil Services Mains exam will start on 16 September 2022 and continue till 25 September 2022.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the schedule on the official website, upsc.gov.in. UPSC Mains 2022 will be conducted for all candidates who have qualified in the UPSC Prelims 2022. Lakhs of candidates had appeared for the exam.
UPSC Mains 2022: Complete Schedule
16 September 2022: Paper I Essay (Morning Shift)
17 September 2022: General Studies Paper 1(Morning Shift), General Studies Paper 2 (Afternoon shift)
18 September 2022: General Studies Paper 3 (Morning Shift), General Studies Paper 4 (Afternoon shift)
24 September 2022: Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, Kashmiri, etc. (Morning Shift), English (Afternoon shift)
25 September 2022: Optional Subject 1(Morning Shift), Optional Subject 2 (Afternoon shift)
UPSC Mains 2022 admit card will be released at least two to three weeks before the exam begins. The Commission has not announced a date for it yet. After the admit cards are out, they would be available on the official website.
Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 was held on 5 June 2022 and the commission declared the result on 22 June 2022 on the official website.
