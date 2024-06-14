UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Soon: How To Download June Exam Hall Tickets; Details

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially release the UGC NET Admit Card 2024 soon. All concerned candidates should note that the UGC NET admit card 2024 June link will be activated on the website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Once the link is activated, you can download your hall ticket and check the important details mentioned on it. The NTA will notify you as soon as the admit card is released so keep updating the website.
Candidates who registered for the exam are patiently waiting for the UGC NET Admit Card 2024. The NTA has not announced the exact release date and time of the UGC NET admit card 2024 June exam. You should keep following the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates. All the important details regarding the hall tickets will be out soon.
Concerned candidates should check the details printed on the admit card carefully before downloading it. Contact the officials in case of any problems in downloading the UGC NET hall ticket. The link will be available online only.
UGC NET 2024: June Exam Details
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the UGC NET 2024 June exam is set to be conducted on 18 June, for all registered candidates. The exam will be held in two shifts for all students.
The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Registered candidates should note the exam date and time.
One should note that the exam city slip was declared on 7 June. The application process started on 20 April and ended on 15 May, for all interested people.
Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the UGC NET June admit card 2024. Make sure to download it on time and carry it on the exam day to avoid problems. Check if there are any printing mistakes in the hall ticket.
UGC NET Admit Card 2024 June: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the UGC NET admit card 2024 June exam:
Go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.
Click on the active option "UGC NET Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.
Provide your registered credentials and tap on submit.
The UGC NET June admit card will open on your screen.
Check the details printed on it and download the hall ticket.
Save a copy for future use.
