UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key Declared; How To Download From ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key: You can download the answer key from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key Declared; How To Download From ugcnet.nta.ac.in
The National Testing Agency, NTA has officially declared the answer key for the UGC NET 2023 December exam on 3 January. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December examination are requested to download the answer key from the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET 2023 December answer key link is activated now and candidates are requested to download it soon. One must stay alert to know all the latest details updated by the National Testing Agency.

Candidates were patiently waiting for the UGC NET 2023 December answer key to be declared. Now, they can finally download the key from the website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. After downloading the answer key, candidates should carefully review the details mentioned. You can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) in case of any problems or queries regarding the answer key.

Interested candidates can raise objections against the UGC NET December answer key till a certain date. Make sure to know the last date if you want to submit any challenges against the key.

UGC NET 2023 December Exam: Latest Details

According to the latest official details, the UGC NET 2023 December written exam took place on 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14 December 2023, at various centres across the country. Candidates were waiting for the answer key to be released so they could calculate their probable scores.

The UGC NET December 2023 answer key is declared now and you can raise objections against it. The objection window has been activated on 3 January and will end on 5 January 2024.

Candidates have to pay an objection fee while submitting the challenges. You have to pay Rs 200 as a processing charge, online.

To know more about the answer key and other important details, you have to go through the schedule online. It is important to know the latest announcements by the NTA.

UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key: How To Download

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the UGC NET 2023 December answer key online:

  • Go to the official website of the UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

  • Tap on the UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 link on the homepage.

  • A new page will display on your screen where candidates must provide their login details.

  • Tap on submit and the answer key will open on your screen.

Topics:  UGC NET   UGC NET Exam 

