UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download Hall Ticket

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 has been issued for students appearing in exam on 6, 7, and 8 December.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released: The National Testing Agency released the UGC NET 2023 admit card on 4 December 2023 at ugcnet.ntaonline.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the UGC NET Exam this year will be able to download and check their hall tickets from the aforementioned website by using their personal login details like application number and date of birth.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) exam will be held on different dates in December. As of now the admit hall ticket has been issued for exams that will be conducted on 6, 7, and 8 December 2023. The UGC NET exam will be held for two papers (paper I and paper II) through an online CBT (computer based test) mode. All those candidates who will successfully qualify the UGC NET Exam will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or Assistant Professorship depending upon their performance in both the papers.

UGC NET 2023 admit card mentions all the important details regarding the examination including date, time, roll number, examination center details and more. Candidates must remember, it is important to carry the admit card on the day of exam. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the UGC NET 2023 hall ticket.

How and Where To Download UGC NET Admit Card 2023

Candidates must follow below steps to download and check the UGC NET 2023 admit card.

  • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link that reads as "Download Admit Card Scheduled for 6th, 7th, 8th December for UGC NET DEC 2023.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the login details like application number and date of birth.

  • Now enter the security pin and hit the submit option.

  • The admit card will show up on the screen.

  • Check all the important details on hall ticket.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

