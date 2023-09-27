TS TET Result 2023 Declared Today: Download From tstet.cgg.gov.in; Details Here

The Telangana State Department of School Education has officially declared the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test or TS TET result 2023 today, Wednesday, 27 September, for all concerned candidates. Candidates who appeared for the TS TET 2023 exam on the scheduled date can finally download their respective results from the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. You should download the scorecard and go through the details mentioned on it carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes in the personal information.

