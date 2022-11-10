TS PGECET 2022 Special Round Registration Underway; Know Last Date To Apply
TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Special Round Registration: Candidates must apply on pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in soon.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially begun the TS PGECET 2022 special round registration process on Wednesday, 9 November, for interested candidates.
Candidates who are interested in taking part in the TS PGECET counselling 2022 special round registration can do so via the official website. The website that interested candidates should visit to complete the registration process is pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. The state council is conducting the registrations through the official website for all interested candidates.
Candidates should note that the TS PGECET 2022 special round registration has already begun. For all the latest details and updates from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE regarding the special round registration, one must visit pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who are interested in registering for the counselling process must stay updated with the latest details from the state council.
They are requested to finish the TS PGECET counselling 2022 special round registration within the deadline. All the important dates and details are available on the website so that it is easier for everyone to access.
TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Special Round: Important Dates
According to the official details available on the website, the last date to complete the TS PGECET counselling 2022 special round registration is 11 November.
Candidates are requested to register soon on the website by following the steps. As per the dates mentioned on the schedule, the exercising web options will be formally conducted from 11 November to 12 November.
The provisional list of the TS PGECET 2022 special round counselling will be declared on 15 November. Applicants will be allowed to visit the respective allotted colleges from 15 November to 19 November.
These are all the important details that candidates should know if they are taking part in the TS PGECET 2022 special round registration.
TS PGECET 2022 Special Round Counselling: Steps to Register
Let's take a look at the steps candidates should follow to apply for the TS PGECET 2022 special round:
Visit the official website - pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
Click on the link that states TS PGECET 2022 special round counselling registration.
Enter your login details in the required boxes.
Fill out the application form carefully and check the entered details before submitting.
Upload scanned copies of the documents mentioned in the form.
Tap on the submit option.
Download the form or take a screenshot of the page for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.