CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration to End Today: Check Websites; Know Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay is ready to close the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED), Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration today, Wednesday, 9 November. Candidates who are interested to complete the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process by paying the casual fees are requested to apply soon. The application forms for the same are available on the official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in for all the candidates who want to appear for the exam.

Interested candidates should complete the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process properly by the end of Wednesday, 9 November and pay the casual application fees online. After this, candidates can apply for the exam but they have to pay a late fee. The CEED, UCEED 2023 registration portal will close on 16 November for the ones who will pay the late fee.