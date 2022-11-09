CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration to End Today: Check Websites; Know Details Here
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The last date to apply for the exam by paying a late fee is 16 November.
The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay is ready to close the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED), Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration today, Wednesday, 9 November. Candidates who are interested to complete the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process by paying the casual fees are requested to apply soon. The application forms for the same are available on the official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in for all the candidates who want to appear for the exam.
Interested candidates should complete the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process properly by the end of Wednesday, 9 November and pay the casual application fees online. After this, candidates can apply for the exam but they have to pay a late fee. The CEED, UCEED 2023 registration portal will close on 16 November for the ones who will pay the late fee.
Candidates are requested to go through all the details and updates on the websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in so that they can stay updated about the registration process.
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: Important Dates
According to the official details, the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration is taking place online only for all the candidates. Students have to pay the application fees online as well via the portal on the websites.
The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay updates all the details on the websites so that anyone can go through them whenever they want. Registered candidates must keep a close eye on the sites to know the latest updates and changes made by the institute.
As per the details available online, the CEED, UCEED 2023 exam is likely to be held in January 2023.
Candidates will be informed about the exam dates soon. They must keep checking ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.
CEED, UCEED 2023 Application: Steps to Register
Here are the simple steps everyone should follow to complete the CEED, UCEED 2023 application:
Visit either of the websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Find the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration portal on the website.
Register yourself by entering the correct details.
The application form for the exam will open on the screen.
Enter the required details properly and verify before paying the application fees to see if you have made any mistakes.
Pay the required application fees via the online portal.
Tap on submit to confirm the process.
Download the CEED and UCEED application forms from the site.
